BV boys first in RVC action at Dunlap

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 165 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference play on Monday at Dunlap.

CAM took second with a 178 total. The Cougars were followed by Exira/EH-K (184), Woodbine (191), Coon Rapids-Bayard (195) and Glidden-Ralston (208).

Devin Melby of Boyer Valley earned medalist honors with a 38.

He was one stroke better than runnerup medalist Chase Jahde of CAM.