BV boys first in RVC action at Dunlap

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 165 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference play on Monday at Dunlap.
CAM took second with a 178 total. The Cougars were followed by Exira/EH-K (184), Woodbine (191), Coon Rapids-Bayard (195) and Glidden-Ralston (208).
Devin Melby of Boyer Valley earned medalist honors with a 38.
He was one stroke better than runnerup medalist Chase Jahde of CAM.
Caden Neilsen shot a 41 for BV. Adam Puck carded a 42. Ben Nichols fired a 44. Evan Ten Eyck shot a 46 with Ethan Hanigan netting a 62 for the Bulldogs.