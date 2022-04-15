 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BV boys first in RVC action at Dunlap

BV boys golf

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 165 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference play on Monday at Dunlap.

CAM took second with a 178 total. The Cougars were followed by Exira/EH-K (184), Woodbine (191), Coon Rapids-Bayard (195) and Glidden-Ralston (208).

Devin Melby of Boyer Valley earned medalist honors with a 38.

He was one stroke better than runnerup medalist Chase Jahde of CAM.

Caden Neilsen shot a 41 for BV. Adam Puck carded a 42. Ben Nichols fired a 44. Evan Ten Eyck shot a 46 with Ethan Hanigan netting a 62 for the Bulldogs.

