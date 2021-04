The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 178 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference golf competition on Thursday at Anita.

CAM placed second at 184. Coon Rapids-Bayard took third at 189 and Woodbine was fourth at 193.

BV’s Cade Neilsen, Woodbine’s Cory Bantam and CAM’s Logan Lawrence all shot 43s on the day.