BV boys first in RVC golf action at Coon Rapids

The Boyer Valley boys took first place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Monday at Coon Rapids.

BV won with a team total of 175 in its 2021 season opener.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton took second at 197.

The Spartans were followed by Coon Rapids-Bayard (198), CAM (206), Woodbine (212) and Glidden-Ralston (230).

Exira/EH-K’s Tyler Petersen took home medalist honors with a score of 41.

BV’s Connor Kenkel finished one stroke back for runnerup honors with a 42.