BV boys first in RVC golf action at Coon Rapids

By Todd Danner
The Boyer Valley boys took first place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Monday at Coon Rapids.
BV won with a team total of 175 in its 2021 season opener.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton took second at 197.
The Spartans were followed by Coon Rapids-Bayard (198), CAM (206), Woodbine (212) and Glidden-Ralston (230).
Exira/EH-K’s Tyler Petersen took home medalist honors with a score of 41.
BV’s Connor Kenkel finished one stroke back for runnerup honors with a 42.
Adam Puck carded a 43 for BV. Other Bulldog scores were Caden Neilsen (44), Clay Roberts (46), Ben Nichols (49) and Trevor Malone (60).