BV boys first in RVC play at Woodbine

BV golf

The Boyer Valley boys took first place with a team total of 171 in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Tuesday at the Shadow Valley Golf Course at Woodbine.

CAM was second to the Bulldogs at 174.

Chase Jahde of CAM earned medalist honors with a 37. Boyer Valley’s Connor Kenkel was runnerup medalist with a 42.

Adam Puck, Devin Melby, Ben Nichols and Evan Ten Eyck all shot 43s for BV, while Caden Neilsen turned in a 48 for the Bulldogs.

Final Team Standings

1. Boyer Valley 171; 2. CAM 174; 3. Woodbine 284; 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 193; 5. Exira/EH-K 205; 6. Glidden-Ralston 223

