BV boys handle Glidden-Ralston in RVC play

Boyer Valley was an 11-5 winner over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Friday night at Glidden.
The win ended a two-game losing streak for BV, which moved to 3-7 in RVC play and 4-7 overall.
The win was the second for BV over G-R this season after a 25-3 victory on May 28 at Dunlap.
A four-run top of the fifth for BV put the Bulldogs ahead 7-1. G-R came right back with three in the bottom to pull to within 7-4.
BV then pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh to make it 11-4. The Wildcats scored the final run in their final at bat..
BV had seven hits in the win.
Drew Volkmann went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for BV. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs.
Adam Puck went 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run. Clay Roberts was 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Jesse Soma finished 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Mike Heffernan also was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Puck, Hayden Soma and Heffernan all threw for BV. Hefferan tossed five innings for the win, allowing four runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.