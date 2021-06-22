BV boys handle Glidden-Ralston in RVC play

Boyer Valley was an 11-5 winner over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Friday night at Glidden.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for BV, which moved to 3-7 in RVC play and 4-7 overall.

The win was the second for BV over G-R this season after a 25-3 victory on May 28 at Dunlap.

A four-run top of the fifth for BV put the Bulldogs ahead 7-1. G-R came right back with three in the bottom to pull to within 7-4.

BV then pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh to make it 11-4. The Wildcats scored the final run in their final at bat..

BV had seven hits in the win.

Drew Volkmann went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for BV. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs.

Adam Puck went 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run. Clay Roberts was 1-for-4 with one RBI.

Jesse Soma finished 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Mike Heffernan also was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.