BV boys lead area teams at IKM-Manning Golf Invitational

Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning both participated at the IKM-Manning Boys’ Golf Tournament on Saturday at the M&M Golf Course.

The BV boys placed second overall with a team score of 182.

IKM-Manning finished fifth overall on its home course with a total score of 210.

Treynor was your team champion at 165, as the Cardinals’ also had the top two golfers in Ethan Konz (39) and Ryan McIntyre (40).

Devin Melby led the BV boys with a nine-hole round of 42. He finished fifth among the top individuals.

Adam Puck and Evan Ten Eyck both fired 46s for the Bulldogs.

They were followed by Connor Kenkel (48), Ben Nichols (49) and Caden Neilsen (53).

The IKM-Manning boys were led by Max Nielsen, who placed third overall with a 41 total.

Nolan Ramsey carded a 53. Devyn Sander tallied a 57. Andan Spooner netted a 59, followed by Josh Walker at 60 and Luke Ramsey at 62.

Final Team Standings