BV boys look for successful season in track and field

Boyer Valley last advanced to the boys’ state golf tournament in 2014.

With five members of last year’s team back on the course in 2022, the Bulldogs will enter the new season with expectations of competing for that elusive state tournament berth.

“Yes, we have some very high expectations for the varsity boys this season. With all the returning experience, I’m putting a lot of pressure on the boys to have one of the most successful seasons and make a run at the state tournament for only the second time in school history,” commented Boyer Valley head coach Gary Neilsen.

Neilsen has a total of 14 boys out this year, including four seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen.

The five returning veterans for BV are seniors Caden Neilsen, Adam Puck and Connor Kenkel; junior Ben Nichols; and sophomore Devin Melby.

Neilsen, Puck and Kenkel have all played at the varsity level since being freshmen.

“Those three are not only going to have to be leaders on the course during meets, but be leaders during practice to make sure we are getting things done,” BV’s Neilsen said.

Filling out BV’s roster are senior Zach Petersen; juniors Ethan Hanigan and Jack Anderson; sophomores Evan Ten Eyck, Tommy Hast and Zayden Reffitt; and freshmen Landon Dumbaugh, Owen Lehan and Dakota Mefferd.

The BV boss remarked that Hanigan, Anderson and Ten Eyck are all promising newcomers for the Bulldogs.

Neilsen said that one area of needed improvement for the boys is with mental toughness.

“We can’t let bad shots or holes get us like we have in the past. Bad things are going to happen in golf. We have to be able to get over them quickly and get back to doing things the right way,” Neilsen stated.

Neilsen is definitely hoping for a lot of good things to happen this season.

“The boys all understand that it will not be an easy thing to accomplish, but with all the returners we have, this may be our best chance in a while to accomplish such a feat,” added Neilsen in reference to the Bulldogs making this a history-making spring season.

The Schedule

April

4 - RVC Meet at Atlantic; 11 - RVC Meet Dunlap; 18 - RVC Meet at Anita; 19 - vs. Tri-Center; 25 - RVC Meet at Coon Rapids

May