Boyer Valley accumulated 41 points to finish ninth in the final team standings at the 2023 Eagle Relays on April 13 at Underwood.

Underwood earned the team title with 119 points.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys by taking gold in both the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter run in times of 10 minutes, 43.72 seconds and 4:45.99, respectively.

BV’s 4x200 relay team of Luke Cripps, Bobby Gross, Jacob Berens and Drew Volkmann ran third in 1:40.98.

Volkmann also placed third in the high jump with an effort of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Owen Garside also took sixth in the high jump at 5-6, while Cole Miller’s effort of 121-1 in the discus placed the Bulldog athlete sixth overall.