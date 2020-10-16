BV boys place 14th at O-A/BC-IG meet

The Boyer Valley boys garnered 364 points en route to placing 14th in the final team standings at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Cross Country Invitational on Monday at Ida Grove.

Siouxland Christian won the boys’ team title with 88 points. Denison-Schleswig was second with 111 points.

On the girls’ side, BV competed with only four girls.

Jack Heistand led the BV boys by placing 54th overall out of 170 runners in 20 minutes, 37.51 seconds.

Evan Ten Eyck ran 64th in 20:50.06. Nathaniel Green was one spot back in 65th in 20:50.91.

Medalid Yoc-Fuentes ran 111th in 222:49.46 and Ben Nichols finished 116th in 23:02.16.

Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian claimed the individual title for the boys in 17:09.30.

Abby Mandel paced the BV girls on Monday, placing 20th overall out of 23:06.08.

Kylie Petersen ran 30th in 23:39.68. Maci Miller was 58th in 25:15.77, while Reagan Harris wound up 108th in 28:44.05.