BV boys roll over Griswold in non-league affair

Boyer Valley outscored Griswold 53-18 in the middle two quarters on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs picked up a lopsided 79-43 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over the Tigers at Dunlap.

The win moved BV to 12-3 overall on the season.

Shane Reinke’s BV club took control after the first quarter.

The two teams were tied 17-17 after one quarter, but BV outscored Griswold 23-11 in the second to take a 40-28 lead at halftime.

BV then broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Griswold 30-7 en route to a 70-35 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

Five players reached double figures for BV against the Tigers.

Drew Volkmann led the way with 17 points, adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Trevor Malone chipped in with 13 points, four boards and two shot blocks.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had 11 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals on the night.

Carsan Wood finished with 10 points, four boards, four steals and three assists, while Brayden Hast had 10 points, five boards, three shot blocks and two assists.

Cael Beam netted five points. Caden Neilsen had four points.