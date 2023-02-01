BV boys roll past Griswold

The Boyer Valley boys snapped a two-game losing streak on January 26, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 72-39 nonconference basketball victory at Griswold.
The win moved Patrick Putnam’s BV club to 3-11 overall on the season.
Up by only four at 9-5 after one quarter, BV outscored Griswold 27-6 in the second quarter, including 17-0 over the final five minutes, as the Bulldogs went into halftime with a 36-11 advantage.
BV then led 51-28 to start the fourth.
Drew Volkmann paced the BV boys with 16 points, including 12 in the first half alone.
Evan Ten Eyck added 13 points.
Landon Chavez and Tommy Hast each netted nine points. Ben Lantz had six points. Cael Beam finished with five points.
Jack Heistand, Ethan Hanigan and Josh Gorden all had four points, while Matthew Ferguson wound up with two points for the Bulldogs.