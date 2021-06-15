BV boys rout Whiting with big first inning

The Boyer Valley boys pounded out 16 hits on Friday night en route to a 19-2 varsity baseball victory in four innings at Whiting.

It was the second straight win for BV, which moved to 3-5 overall on the year.

BV wasted little time in setting tone, as Kurt Brosamle’s squad pushed 16 runs across in the top of the first inning.

Whiting scored single runs in the first and second innings. The visiting Bulldogs then scored three times in the fourth to eventually win by the 15-run rule.

Adam Puck went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for BV.

Hayden Soma was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs.

Ben Lantz also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run. Clay Roberts went 2-for-2 with three runs.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.

Drew Volkman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Mike Heffernan wound up 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.