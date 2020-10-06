BV boys run seventh at IKM-Manning Invitational

The Boyer Valley boys tallied 138 team points and placed seventh overall at the IKM-Manning Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning won the boys’ team title with 31 points.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys by placing second overall out of 60 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 06.36 seconds.

Jack Heistand ran 30th for the Bulldogs in 20:04.09. Nathaniel Green finished one spot back in 31st with a time of 20:22.15.

Medalid Yoc-Fuentes ran 39th in 21:15.76 and Ben Nichols wound up 49th in 22:57.83.

Three BV girls competed on a cold and windy Thursday.

Kylie Petersen paced the Lady Bulldogs by placing ninth overall out of 44 athletes in 21:41.03.

Maci Miller ran 30th in 24:42.91, while Reagan Harris finished 33rd in 25:19.74.