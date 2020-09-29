BV boys run sixth at Audubon meet

The Boyer Valley boys ran sixth overall at the Audubon Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.

BV netted 139 points as a team.

Nodaway Valley was your boys’ team champion with 56 points.

Patrick Heffernan led the BV boys by placing 10th overall in 19 minutes, 07 seconds.

Clay Roberts ran 13th in 19:35. Ben Nichols took 40th in 23:15. Jack Heistand ran 41st in 23:16 and Medalid Yoc-Fuentes was 46th in 24:27.

Four BV girls competed on Thursday.

Kylie Petersen led the way by placing sixth in 24:06 to earn a medal.