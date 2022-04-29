BV boys run sixth at Hummel Relays

The Boyer Valley boys rang up 46 points to place sixth out of 10 schools at the Phil Hummel Relays on Monday at Woodbine.

Woodbine was your team champion with 132 points.

Leading the BV boys was Patrick Heffernan, who took gold in both the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter run.

He won the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 34.33 seconds, while taking first in the 1,600 in 4:47.81.

Drew Volkmann placed second in the high jump with an effort of 5 feet, 6 inches.

Owen Garside of BV tied for third in the high jump at 5-4.

Cole Miller finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 39-4 1/2.

The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Carsan Wood, Volkmann, Robert Brasel and Josh Gorden ran fourth in 48.79.

Cole Miller added a fifth spot in the discus with a throw of 125-6, while Logan Miller placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-5 1/2.