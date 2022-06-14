BV boys snap losing skid with victory over Wilcats

Aaron Mumm’s Boyer Valley baseball team snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 12-5 victory over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.

The seven-run triumph moved BV to 1-5 in Rolling Valley Conference play and 3-8 overall on the year.

Leading 4-1 after three innings, BV opened the game up with a four-run fifth inning for an 8-1 advantage.

G-R got two back in the last of the fifth to make it 8-3, but the Bulldogs then pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh to make it 12-3.

The host Wildcats plated two runs in their final at bat to end the scoring.

BV scored its 12 runs on nine hits.

Jaidan Ten Eyck went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs.

Carsan Wood was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Bobby Gross went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, four RBIs and one run.

Brayden Hast finished 1-for-5 with one run.

Logan Miller was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.

Cal Beam went 1-for-3 with one run, while Drew Volkmann was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs.

Volkmann threw four innings, yielding one run on four hits with four Ks and four walks.