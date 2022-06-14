BV boys snap losing skid with victory over Wilcats

Aaron Mumm’s Boyer Valley baseball team snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 12-5 victory over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.
The seven-run triumph moved BV to 1-5 in Rolling Valley Conference play and 3-8 overall on the year.
Leading 4-1 after three innings, BV opened the game up with a four-run fifth inning for an 8-1 advantage.
G-R got two back in the last of the fifth to make it 8-3, but the Bulldogs then pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh to make it 12-3.
The host Wildcats plated two runs in their final at bat to end the scoring.
BV scored its 12 runs on nine hits.
Jaidan Ten Eyck went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs.
Carsan Wood was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Bobby Gross went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, four RBIs and one run.
Brayden Hast finished 1-for-5 with one run.
Logan Miller was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.
Cal Beam went 1-for-3 with one run, while Drew Volkmann was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs.
Volkmann threw four innings, yielding one run on four hits with four Ks and four walks.
Beam also threw three innings, allowing four runs on two hits with three Ks and three walks.