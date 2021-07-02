BV boys suffer conference loss at Woodbine

Boyer Valley dropped its third straight baseball game on Wednesday night, as the Bulldogs suffered a 7-5 setback at Woodbine.

The loss dropped BV to 4-11 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 5-13 overall.

BV jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs would not score again until the seventh.

Woodbine scored two runs in the third and two more in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4. The Tigers then plated three runs in the last of the sixth to go up 7-4.

BV had nine hits in the loss.

Robert Brasel went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Jaidan Ten Eyck was 2-for-4 with one run.

Hayden Soma was 1-for-4 with a double and one run.

Adam Puck also was 1-for-3 with one run, while Clay Roberts was 1-for-4 with one run.