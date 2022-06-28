BV boys suffer home loss to Hawkeyes

The Boyer Valley boys lost a 14-3 decision in seven innings to West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action on Friday night at Dunlap.

The setback was the third in a row for BV, which fell to 3-11 in the RVC play and 7-14 overall.

BV trailed only 3-2 after three innings, but West Harrison then got two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to lead 10-2.

BV got one run back in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-3, but the visiting Hawkeyes then pushed four runs across in the top of the seventh.

BV had five hits in the defeat.

Carsan Wood went 2-for-3 with one run batted in and one run scored.

Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Bobby Gross finished 1-for-3, while Drew Volkmann was 1-for-3 with one run for the Bulldogs.

Volkmann threw five innings on the mound, allowing eight runs on six hits with two strikeouts and five walks.

Evan Ten Eyck and Logan Thomsen each tossed one inning as well.