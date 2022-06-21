BV boys suffer lopsided loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard

The Boyer Valley boys traveled to Coon Rapids on Friday and returned home with a 16-2 loss in five innings to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action.
It was the second straight defeat for BV, which fell to 2-8 in RVC play and 4-11 overall.
BV went up 2-0 right away with two runs in the top of the first inning, but CR-B responded with eight runs in the last of the second.
The Crusaders added three runs in the third and five more in the fourth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.
Statistics for the BV boys were not available, though.