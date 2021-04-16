BV boys take first in RVC action at Carroll Country Club

The Boyer Valley boys carded a team score of 193 to take third place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Monday at the Carroll Country Club.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton took first place at 184.

Coon Rapids-Bayard was second at 190. CAM took fourth behind BV at 195. Woodbine was fifth at 197 and Glidden-Ralston sixth at 217.

Woodbine’s Cory Bantam was your medalist on the day with a 39 over nine holes.

BV’s Clay Roberts was runnerup medalist with a 43.

BV’s Caden Neilsen carded a 48. Adam Puck and Ben Nichols both shot 51s for the Bulldogs.