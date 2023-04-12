The Boyer Valley boys’ track and field team netted 28 points en route to tying for eighth at the Big Red Relays on April 6 at Missouri Valley.

Glenwood claimed the team championship with 147 points. Treynor was second to the Rams with 122 points.

Drew Volkmann paced the BV boys by placing second in the high jump with an effort of five feet, 10 inches.

Volkmann also took home fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.27 seconds.

Picking up individual sixth-place finishes were Matt Ferguson in the shot put (40-4 1/2) and Cole Miller in the discus (115-4).