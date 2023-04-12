Kent Hall’s Boyer Valley boys’ track and field team tallied 57 points on April 4, as the Bulldogs took home fifth place at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison.

Woodbine was your team champion with 140 points on the day.

Drew Volkmann had BV’s lone first-place effort, as the senior won the high jump with a leap of five feet, 10 inches.

Logan Miller took second in the long jump with an effort of 18-1.

Individual thirds went to Matt Ferguson in the shot put (40-10), Patrick Heffernan in the 3,200-meter run (10:16.37) and Volkmann in the 100-meter dash (12.07).

Cole Miller placed fourth in the discus with a toss of 115-9. Owen Garside tied for fourth in the high jump at 4-8.

BV’s shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relay teams took home fourth-place finishes.

The shuttle hurdle team of Ian Garside, Lucas Lantz, Levi Reineke and Justin Heiman ran 1:28.41, while the 4x200 foursome of Medalid Yoc-Fuentes, Bobby Gross, Jacob Berens and Volkmann ran 1:42.31.

Placing fifth for the Bulldogs was Reineke in the long jump (16-6 1/2).

The 4x400 relay team of Ben Lantz, Luke Cripps, Heiman and Berens finished fifth in 4:11.70.

And, BV’s 4x100 and distance medley relay teams ran sixth at Denison.

The 4x100 team of Yoc-Fuentes, Owen Garside, Gross and Volkmann ran 49.98, while the distance medley team of Ben Lantz, Cooper Petersen, Owen Garside and Reineke turned in a time of 4:36.24.