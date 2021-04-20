 Skip to main content
BV boys third at Westwood Sloan Golf Invite
BV boys third at Westwood Sloan Golf Invite

  • Updated
BV golf at Sloan

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 353 and finished third at the Westwood, Sloan Golf Invitational on Saturday.

The Westwood, Sloan Blue team took first place at 325. Kingsley-Pierson was runnerup at 336.

Owen Collison of West Monona earned medalist honors with a 72. Runnerup medalist honors went to Westwood’s Andrew Johnson with a 77.

Caden Neilsen led the BV boys with an 83 after shooting rounds of 38 and 45, respectively.

Other BV scores were Clay Roberts (43-43--86), Connor Kenkel (45-45--90), Adam Puck (47-47--94), Ben Nichols (46-48--94) and Trevor Malone (64-58--122).

Final Team Standings

1. Westwood Blue 325; 2. Kingsley-Pierson 336; 3. Boyer Valley 353; 4. West Monona 354; 5. River Valley 355; 6. Westwood Gold 371; 7. Logan-Magnolia 377; 8. Lawton-Bronson 418

