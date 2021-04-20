BV boys third at Westwood Sloan Golf Invite

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 353 and finished third at the Westwood, Sloan Golf Invitational on Saturday.

The Westwood, Sloan Blue team took first place at 325. Kingsley-Pierson was runnerup at 336.

Owen Collison of West Monona earned medalist honors with a 72. Runnerup medalist honors went to Westwood’s Andrew Johnson with a 77.

Caden Neilsen led the BV boys with an 83 after shooting rounds of 38 and 45, respectively.

Other BV scores were Clay Roberts (43-43--86), Connor Kenkel (45-45--90), Adam Puck (47-47--94), Ben Nichols (46-48--94) and Trevor Malone (64-58--122).

Final Team Standings