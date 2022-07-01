BV boys upended by Woodbine in RVC play

The Boyer Valley baseball team dropped an 8-5 decision to Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference action on Monday night at Dunlap.

It was the final regular season game for BV, which finished 2-12 in RVC play and fell to 7-15 overall on the year.

The two teams were tied 3-3 after three innings.

Woodbine took the lead for good with a run in the top of the fourth.

The Tigers then went up 7-3 with three runs in the fifth. BV got two back in its half of the fifth to make it 7-5, but Woodbine then pushed an insurance run across in the sixth.

For BV, Carsan Wood went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and one run scored.

Logan Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Cael Beam was 1-for-2 with one run, while Drew Volkmann wound up 1-for-3 with one run.

Jaidan Ten Eyck opened on the hill for BV and threw four innings. He gave up seven runs on nine hits and walked two.