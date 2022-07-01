 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BV boys upended by Woodbine in RVC play

BV boys vs. Tigers

The Boyer Valley baseball team dropped an 8-5 decision to Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference action on Monday night at Dunlap.

It was the final regular season game for BV, which finished 2-12 in RVC play and fell to 7-15 overall on the year.

The two teams were tied 3-3 after three innings.

Woodbine took the lead for good with a run in the top of the fourth.

The Tigers then went up 7-3 with three runs in the fifth. BV got two back in its half of the fifth to make it 7-5, but Woodbine then pushed an insurance run across in the sixth.

For BV, Carsan Wood went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and one run scored.

Logan Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Cael Beam was 1-for-2 with one run, while Drew Volkmann wound up 1-for-3 with one run.

Jaidan Ten Eyck opened on the hill for BV and threw four innings. He gave up seven runs on nine hits and walked two.

Ethan Hanigan went three innings in relief, yielding one run on two hits with three walks.

