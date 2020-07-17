BV boys upset top-seeded Audubon in district semifinals

Boyer Valley scored two unearned runs in the second inning and then made them hold up, as the Bulldogs pulled off a 2-1 victory over Audubon in a Class 1A, District 15 semifinal baseball game on Tuesday night at Audubon.
BV, which lost four in a row to end the regular season, has now picked up two thrilling postseason victories to move to 6-4 overall and reach the District 15 championship game against Logan-Magnolia slated for Saturday night at Audubon at 7 p.m.
Lo-Ma advanced with a 6-4 semifinal victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.
BV hosted Lo-Ma in its final regular season game on July 6 at Dunlap and lost 12-4 to the Panthers, which will take a 10-2 overall record into their upcoming contest with the Kurt Brosamle’s Bulldog squad.
The BV/Lo-Ma winner will take on either eighth-ranked Kingsley-Pierson or Hinton in the Substate 8 title game on Tuesday, July 21, at a site to be determined.
BV beat Audubon with no hits.
In fact, Tuesday’s contest showcased the pitching talents of BV’s Hunter Soma and Audubon’s Jackson Jensen.
Hunter Soma didn’t allow a hit through four and two-thirds innings.
He finished with a complete-game, three-hit effort, while striking out seven and walking only two in a masterful performance.
Jensen, on the other hand, didn’t yield a hit in six innings, striking out 13 and walking only two.
Jensen actually retired 15 BV batters in a row from the second through sixth innings with 11 Bulldogs going down on strikes.
At one point, Jensen struck out eight consecutive batters and 10 of 12 in a four-inning stretch.
Hunter Soma, meanwhile, retired Audubon in order in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
BV scored both of its runs with two outs in the second inning.
Jesse Soma and Dylan Berens earned back-to-back walks to start the inning.
After two strikeouts and BV’s number nine hitter Clay Roberts at the plate, Audubon catcher Ethan Klocke tried picking off Berens at first base, but the ball sailed into right field, allowing Jesse Soma to score and Berens to reach third base.
Berens then scored run No. 2 on a passed ball without a play.
BV didn’t have another baserunner until the seventh when Klocke took over for Jensen on the hill.
With one out, Jesse Soma walked for the second time. Berens then lined out to the second baseman for out No. 2.
Michael Heffernan then walked and Sam Lantz was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Bulldogs.
Klocke then got out of the inning with a strikeout of Roberts.
Audubon got their first hit in the fifth. Derek Porsch lined a shot to left and Berens was in position to make the catch, but slipped on the grass and the ball went over his head resulting in a double for Porsch.
Hunter Soma then struck out Wheeler designated hitter Gavin Larsen to end the inning.
After the Bulldog pitcher retired the side in order in the sixth, Audubon made it interesting in its final at bat.
A groundout to Heffernan at third by Gavin Smith resulted in the first out.
Audubon’s Klocke then drilled a home run over the fence in left field to pull his team to within one run.
Braden Wessel then doubled to right-center.
A bunt by Aiden Alt resulted in Hunter Soma throwing to first for the second out.
Wessel moved up to third on the play, setting up the thrilling finish to the contest.
A wild pitch got away from Lantz, who chased the ball down and flipped it to Hunter Soma, who then tagged Wessel for the third out to end the game.
"I knew as soon as I saw him take off that we had him. Sam had the ball in his hand and we were good. I just had to make sure I kept the ball in glove and I did," commented a very happy but relieved Hunter Soma in an interview immediately following the game.
The Bulldog senior, who belted his first career home run in his team’s come-from-behind 8-7 district quarterfinal victory over IKM-Manning just three days earlier on the same field, said he was ready to take the mound on Tuesday night.
"Oh yeah, I was ready to go. I was pumped because I knew I had a good defense behind me and I was just ready to roll," Hunter Soma stated.
"My off-speed pitches were really working tonight. I throw two different off-speed pitches and both were working for me. The guys behind me made some great plays and everyone fielded the ball cleanly. It was perfect," Hunter Soma said.
Despite his team not having any hits, BV’s Brosamle was pleased with his squad’s defensive effort.
"Baseball is a funny game. It just goes to show that if you can get guys on base, anything can happen," Brosamle said.
"Hunter Soma threw very well tonight. It was probably his best outing of the year. Unfortunately our bats weren’t there, but our defense showed up. We have to get our bats to come around, but we’ll take it if it means we’re moving on."
"Audubon made a couple of mistakes tonight and we took advantage of those. We’re fortunate to be moving on, but we live to play another day and looking forward to playing on Saturday night," Brosamle said.