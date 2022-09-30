 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BV cross country teams compete at Denison

BV teams run at Denison

Four Boyer Valley girls and two boys competed at the Denison-Schleswig Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

Mariah Falkena paced the BV girls, placing 36th out of 74 runners in 23 minutes, 48.95 seconds.

Clara Gorham ran 38th for the Lady Bulldogs in 23:52.82.

Abby Mandel took home 44th in 24:32.25, while Lily Heistand wound up 46th in 24:38.85.

Harlan won the girls’ team title with 55 points.

Cyclone sophomore Lindsey Sonderman took home the individual title for the girls in 19:23.84.

Two BV boys ran on Tuesday.

Senior Patrick Heffernan finished third overall out of 96 athletes in 16:54.95.

Michael Davis also ran 81st for the Bulldogs in 22:01.74.

Landon Bendgen of Woodbine won the individual title in 16:16.09, as he led the Tigers to the team championship with 51 points.

Varsity Boys

1. Woodbine 51; 2. IKM-Manning 80; 3. Denison-Schleswig 100; 4. Kuemper Catholic 101; 5. Harlan 117; 6. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 166; 7. Storm Lake 191; 8. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 205; 9. Tri-Center 210; 10. Ridge View 280; 11. Missouri Valley 286; 12. South Central Calhoun 301; 13. Woodward Academy 303; 14. Logan-Magnolia 407

Varsity Girls

1. Harlan 55; 2. Logan-Magnolia 62; 3. Denison-Schleswig 88; 4. Woodbine 110; 5. IKM-Manning 122; 6. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 163; 7. Kuemper Catholic 182; 8. Ridge View 187; 9. Storm Lake 191; 10. Tri-Center 224

