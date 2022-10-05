BV cross country teams compete at IKM-Manning Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls rang up 118 points for sixth place at the IKM-Manning Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at the M&M Golf Course.

Logan-Magnolia earned the team title for the girls with 28 points.

On the boys’ side, BV ran with two athletes.

Mariah Falkena paced the BV girls, placing 18th overall out of 55 runners in a time of 22 minutes, 42.78 seconds.

Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik won the individual title in 19:55.79.

Clara Gorham ran 25th for the BV girls in 24:11.05. Lauryn Muff ran 26th in 24:11.93.

Abby Mandel took home 27th in 24:22.87.

Lily Heistand wound up 31st in 24:52.14, while Reagan Harris finished 53rd in 32:00.29.

Senior Patrick Heffernan had another nice outing for the BV boys on Thursday, as he placed third overall out of 72 athletes in 16:51.17.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen earned the individual title in 16:08.35, while IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller was second in 16:29.05.