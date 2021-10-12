BV cross country teams host own invitational

The Boyer Valley girls and boys hosted their own cross country invitational on Thursday at the Dunlap Golf Course.

The BV girls rang up 69 points for third place behind champion Logan-Magnolia (30) and runnerup Woodbine (65).

On the boys’ side, BV netted 130 team points for fifth in the final standings.

Missouri Valley earned the team championship with 51 points. IKM-Manning with second with 60 points.

Freshman Mariah Falkena led the BV girls, placing third overall out of 42 athletes in 21 minutes, 26.50 seconds.

Logan-Magnolia sisters Courtney and Madison Sporrer ran one-two overall in 19:20.73 and 19:21.00.

Clara Gorham ran seventh in 22:27.28. Abby Mandel finished 13th in 23:24.05.

She was followed by Maci Miller (24th, 25:19.69) and Reagan Harris (33rd, 28:01.88).

Junior Patrick Heffernan of BV was the overall champion for the boys out of 68 runners in 17:37.50.