BV cross country teams host own invitational

The Boyer Valley girls and boys hosted their own cross country invitational on Thursday at the Dunlap Golf Course.
The BV girls rang up 69 points for third place behind champion Logan-Magnolia (30) and runnerup Woodbine (65).
On the boys’ side, BV netted 130 team points for fifth in the final standings.
Missouri Valley earned the team championship with 51 points. IKM-Manning with second with 60 points.
Freshman Mariah Falkena led the BV girls, placing third overall out of 42 athletes in 21 minutes, 26.50 seconds.
Logan-Magnolia sisters Courtney and Madison Sporrer ran one-two overall in 19:20.73 and 19:21.00.
Clara Gorham ran seventh in 22:27.28. Abby Mandel finished 13th in 23:24.05.
She was followed by Maci Miller (24th, 25:19.69) and Reagan Harris (33rd, 28:01.88).
Junior Patrick Heffernan of BV was the overall champion for the boys out of 68 runners in 17:37.50.
Ethan Hanigan ran 27th for BV in 20:40.94.
He was followed by Evan Ten Eyck (29th, 20:49.22), Jack Heistand (41st, 21:46.58), Tommy Hast (43rd, 22:12.19), Medalid Yoc-Fuentes (53rd, 22:58.58) and Austin Garcia (68th, 29:08.25).
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Logan-Magnolia 30; 2. Woodbine 65; 3. Boyer Valley 69; 4. IKM-Manning 76; 5. Exira/EH-K 129; 6. CAM 133
Boys
1. Missouri Valley 51; 2. IKM-Manning 60; 3. West Monona 63; 4. Woodbine 67; 5. Boyer Valley 130; 6. CAM 164; 7. Logan-Magnolia 187