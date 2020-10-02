 Skip to main content
BV cross country teams in action at Denison
Boyer Valley's Maci Miller (315), Kylie Petersen (316), Claire Gross (back left) and Reagan Harris take off at the start of the Denison-Schleswig Invitational on Sept. 29 at Denison.

Eight members of the Boyer Valley cross country teams participated at the Denison-Schleswig Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys, placing ninth overall out of 109 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 38.92 seconds.

Jack Heistand ran 70th in 21:45.75. Nathaniel Green took home 76th in 22:01.39 and Medalid Yoc-Fuentes finished 91st in 23:31.25.

Kylie Petersen led the BV girls on Tuesday by placing 39th out of 89 athletes in 24:56.14.

Maci Miller ran 50th in 25:57.39. Reagan Harris took 71st in 29:01.89 and Claire Gross wound up 86th in 33:58.25.

