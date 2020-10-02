BV cross country teams in action at Denison

Eight members of the Boyer Valley cross country teams participated at the Denison-Schleswig Invitational on Tuesday at Denison.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys, placing ninth overall out of 109 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 38.92 seconds.

Jack Heistand ran 70th in 21:45.75. Nathaniel Green took home 76th in 22:01.39 and Medalid Yoc-Fuentes finished 91st in 23:31.25.

Kylie Petersen led the BV girls on Tuesday by placing 39th out of 89 athletes in 24:56.14.