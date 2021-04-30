BV first in RVC golf at Woodbine

The Boyer Valley boys shot a team score of 174 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on Monday at Woodbine.

Woodbine took second at 183. The Tigers were followed by CAM (191), Exira/EH-K (192), Coon Rapids-Bayard (199) and Glidden-Ralston (209).

Cory Bantam of Woodbine earned medalist honors with a 38. Caden Neilsen of BV was runnerup medalist with a 42.