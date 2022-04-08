BV girls 11th at Riverside Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls netted 18 points to take home 11th place at the Oakland Riverside Track and Field Invitational on Monday.

Pacing BV was Lauren Malone, who placed second overall in the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 14.69 seconds.

Clara Gorham finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:46.04.

Mariah Falkena ran fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:58.77.

The Lady Bulldogs also took fifth place in the 4x800 and sprint medley relays

The 4x800 team of Falkena, Abby Mandel, Jessica O’Day and Malone ran 11:50.04, while the sprint medley foursome of Reagan Harris, O’Day, Whitney Hartmann and Gorham ran 2:06.49.