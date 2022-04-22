BV girls, boys compete at Ace Nelson Relays

The Boyer Valley boys placed seventh and girls ninth in their respective divisions at the 2022 Ace Nelson Relays on Tuesday at Denison.

On the boys’ side, BV rang up 46 team points.

Sioux City Heelan won the team title with 123.

On the girls’ side, BV finished with 26 team points. Ridge View was your team champion with 118.50 points.

Boys’ results

Patrick Heffernan led the BV boys on Tuesday, as he won the 1,600-meter run in a time of four minutes, 53.69 seconds.

Cole Miller placed third in both the shot put and discus events with tosses of 37 feet, 3 inches in the shot and 112-4 in the discus.

Carsan Wood also took third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.69.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Wood, Robert Brasel, Josh Gorden and Heffernan ran fourth in 4:07.00.

Owen Garside took sixth in the high jump with an effort of 5-6.

The Bulldogs also placed sixth in the sprint medley and 4x400 relays.

The sprint medley team of Wood, Drew Volkmann, Brasel and Gorden ran 1:47.58, while the 4x400 foursome of Wood, Volkmann, Heffernan and Brasel ran 3:57.20.

Girls’ results

Lauren Malone had the top individual finish for BV on Tuesday, as she placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 13.53 seconds.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Anna Seuntjens, Whitney Hartmann, Malone and Clara Gorham ran third in 4:55.75.

The Lady Bulldogs’ sprint medley relay foursome of Seuntjens, Jessica O’Day, Hartmann and Malone took fourth in 2:04.73.