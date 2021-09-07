BV girls, boys compete at Lo-Ma Invite

The Boyer Valley cross country teams opened their 2021 season on Thursday at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational at Logan.

The BV girls tallied 118 team points and placed fourth overall.

On the boys’ side, BV netted 213 points for ninth place overall.

The BV girls were led by two freshmen, as Mariah Falkena took fourth overall out of 64 runners in 19 minutes, 09.67 seconds, while Clara Gorham ran seventh in a clocking of 20:19.39.

Sophomore Abby Mandel ran 23rd in 21:45.77.

Maci Miller took 50th in 24:22.69, while Reagan Harris wound up 59th in 26:22.59.

Patrick Heffernan paced the BV boys by placing seventh overall out of 91 racers in 16:35.03.