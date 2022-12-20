BV girls, boys fall to CAM in RVC action

The Boyer Valley girls and boys suffered Rolling Valley basketball losses to CAM in hardwood action on Friday night at Dunlap.

In game one, BV’s Jessica O’Day and Sylvia Sullivan both posted double-doubles for the Lady Bulldogs in their 63-42 loss to CAM.

In game two, the BV boys dropped their fourth game in as many outings with a 79-54 setback to the visiting Cougars.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 21-point loss to CAM was the third setback in a row for Cody Freland’s BV club, which fell to 1-3 in RVC play and 1-5 overall on the year.

CAM led 14-9 after one quarter and took a 27-18 lead into the halftime break.

A 17-10 scoring advantage for CAM in the third quarter opened up a 44-28 lead going into the fourth.

CAM’s Eva Steffensen led all scorers in the game with 27 points, as she was 10-of-13 at the free throw line.

For BV, the Lady Bulldogs were 0-of-19 from three-point range and 17-of-53 overall from the floor for 32.1 percent.

The Lady Bulldogs also were only 8-of-21 from the free throw line, while turning the ball over 24 times in the defeat.

O’Day paced the BV girls with 18 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist.

Sullivan finished with 12 points and 11 boards, adding one assist and one steal.

Mariah Falkena had seven points, four boards and one steal. Lauren Malone chipped in with three points, four boards, four assists and two steals.

Maria Puck also had two points, two assists, one board and one steal for the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 25-point loss kept Patrick Putnam’s BV squad winless on the season at 0-4 in RVC action and overall.

The BV boys struggled offensively, as the Bulldogs were just 2-of-16 from three-point range and 20-of-71 overall from the field for 28.2 percent.

BV did sink 12-of-20 free throw efforts.

Evan Ten Eyck paced the Bulldogs with 12 points to go with seven boards and two steals.

Ben Lantz contributed 10 points and five boards.

Luke Cripps added nine points and two boards.

Cael Beam finished with eight points, five boards and one steal. Jack Heistand tallied five points, five boards and one assist.

Josh Gorden had three points, 10 boards, one assist and one steal.

Landon Chavez-Green also had three points, while Ethan Hanigan and Robert Gross wound up with two points apiece for the hosts.