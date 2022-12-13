BV girls, boys fall to Wildcats

The Boyer Valley girls and boys traveled to Glidden on Friday night and returned home with a pair of losses to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action.

In game one, the BV girls trailed by six at halftime and wound up suffering a 42-36 loss away from home.

In the nightcap, Patrick Putnam’s BV club was outscored 14-2 in the second quarter, as the host Wildcats recorded a 46-34 victory over the Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

Friday’s six-point loss was the second defeat in a row for Cody Freland’s BV squad, which fell to 1-2 in RVC play and 1-4 overall after five games.

G-R led 25-19 at halftime and 33-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls with 10 points to go with five assists and one rebound and one steal.

Jessica O’Day recorded nine points and 20 rebounds to go with four steals and one assist.

Sylvia Sullivan also had nine points, six boards and three shot blocks.

Mariah Falkena finished with eight points, five boards, two assists, one steal and one block as well for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 13 times in the defeat.

“It was a great game from our team as we are dealing with a changing roster and two rotation players out with the flu, so it shows where we are heading and the vision we have for ourselves,” commented Freland.

“To miss the shots we did and only lose by six is a testament to the team and the players on it,” he added.

Boys’ results

Friday’s loss for the BV boys dropped the Bulldogs to 0-3 in RVC play and overall.

Down only 6-4 after one quarter, BV was outscored 14-2 in the second, as the host Wildcats went up 20-6 at halftime.

BV outscored G-R 11-10 in the third quarter to make it 31-18 going into the final eight minutes of play.

The Bulldogs then scored 18 of the 33 points in the fourth.

For the game, BV was just 3-of-21 from three-point range and 13-of-53 overall from the field for 24.5 percent.

Luke Cripps led the BV boys with 11 points, adding two boards and two assists.

Cael Beam added seven points, five boards and two assists. Evan Ten Eyck had six points and three boards.

Landon Chavez-Green finished with five points, four boards and two steals, while Ben Lantz had three points and six boards for the Bulldogs.