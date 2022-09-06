BV girls claim one victory at Missouri Valley

Boyer Valley went 1-5 in matches and 2-10 in games to place sixth out of seven schools at the Missouri Valley Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

Missouri Valley won all six of its matches to take first place. East Mills was second at 5-1 in matches.

BV’s lone win came in a 21-18, 21-10 sweep of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.

Gary Neilsen’s BV club also lost to Riverside (16-21, 18-21), Woodbine (14-21, 15-21), Missouri Valley (19-21, 9-21), East Mills (14-21, 9-21) and Griswold (18-21, 8-21).

The day’s results left BV at 2-5 overall in matches and 5-10 in games played on the young season.