BV girls claim three wins at Missouri Valley

Boyer Valley went 3-3 in matches and 8-7 in games at the Missouri Valley Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

Missouri Valley went 6-0 in its matches to take first place.

Oakland Riverside went 4-2 overall for second place.

Griswold, like BV, also went 3-3 in matches.

The Tigers were followed by East Mills (2-4), Woodbine (2-4) and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-5).

In round one, BV swept Oakland Riverside, 21-18, 21-18.

In round three, BV lost to Woodbine, 16-21, 21-11, 9-15.

BV then swept Exira/EH-K in round four, 21-8, 21-19.

In round five, the Lady Bulldogs lost twice to Missouri Valley, 10-21, 14-21.

BV then defeated East Mills, 22-24, 21-11, 15-8, while wrapping up with a 21-18, 12-21, 13-15 loss to Griswold.