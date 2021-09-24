BV girls claim top spot in RVC standings

Boyer Valley picked up a big 3-1 victory over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated the visiting Tigers 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-0 in RVC play, 14-7 overall in matches and 36-20 in games.

Kristen Neilsen went 18-of-20 wiht four aces in serving for BV.

Leah Cooper was 17-of-17 with one ace. Lauren Malone went 17-of-19 with four aces. Talia Burkhart was 14-of-15 with one ace and Anna Seuntjens wound up 14-of-14 at the service line.

Cooper and Jessica O’Day combined for 23 kills with Cooper at 13 and O’Day at 10. Burkhart added six kills, while Makenzie Dumbaugh had four kills for the winners.

Malone contributed a team-high 31 assists in the setting department.

Cooper had a team-high 19 digs. Neilsen followed with 15. Malone had eight digs and Seuntjens finished with seven.