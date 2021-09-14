BV girls claim two matches at West Monona Invitational

By Todd Danner
Boyer Valley went 2-3 in matches and 6-7 in games at the West Monona Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Onawa.
BV defeated West Harrison (21-14, 21-14) and West Monona (7-21, 21-19, 15-11).
Woodbine, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union and Logan-Magnolia all won over the Lady Bulldogs.
Woodbine beat BV 21-10, 16-21, 15-6.
M-M-C/RU topped BV 21-12, 21-11, while Lo-Ma got past BV in three sets, winning 21-16, 17-21, 15-12.
The day’s results left BV at 8-6 overall in matches on the season and 22-15 in games played under head coach Larry Neilsen.