Boyer Valley netted 39 points to place sixth in the girls’ portion of the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed Track and Field Meet on April 4 at Denison.

Claiming the team title was Denison-Schleswig with 145 points.

Leading the way for BV was its distance medley relay team of Anna Seuntjens, Sylvia Sullivan, Clara Gorham and Lauren Malone that placed second overall in four minutes, 46.37 seconds.

Individual third-place efforts went to Mariah Falkena in the 3,000-meter run (12:20.44), Gorham in the 1,500-meter run (5:43.81) and Malone in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.86).

BV’s 4x800 relay team of Jessica O’Day, Lauryn Muff, Sullivan and Gorham ran third in 11:00.61.

Sullivan took fourth in the shot put with a toss of 29-7. Falkena also finished fourth in the 1,500 in 5:47.97.

BV’s sprint medley relay foursome of Seuntjens, Kim Jacobi, Reagan Harris and Malone wound up fifth in 2:04.89.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x200 relay team of Haris, Kimarie Meeves, Taryn Clemon and Whitney Hartmann ran sixth in 2:05.50.