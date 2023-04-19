The Boyer Valley girls’ track and field team was in action on April 11 at the Griswold Invitational.

Taryn Clemon had the lone individual title for BV, as she took first place in the 800-meter run in two minutes, 52.17 seconds.

BV’s 4x800 relay team also took gold at Griswold.

Picking up individual seconds for the Lady Bulldogs were Whitney Hartmann in the long jump (13 feet, 8 inches), Sylvia Sullivan in the shot put (28-1 1/4), Clara Gorham in the 3,000-meter run (13:10.66), Maddie Gunia in the 100-meter hurdles (18.65) and Lauren Malone in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.36).

BV’s shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 4x200 relay teams all ran second as well.

Anna Seuntjens placed third in the 100 hurdles in 19.42.

Also taking third were the sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams.

Individual fourths were earned by Clemon in the 100-meter dash (16.09) and Hartmann in the 200-meter dash (31.77).

And, the 4x100 relay team finished fifth also at Griswold.