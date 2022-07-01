BV girls defeat Missouri Valley in non-league play

The Boyer Valley girls wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday night with a tight 7-6 nonconference victory at Missouri Valley.

Winning for the second time in three games, BV finished its regular season at 11-10 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs had seven hits in the win.

Leah Cooper paced BV by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with one run. Jessica O’Day was 1-for-3 with one run as was Hayley Follmann.

Talia Burkhart went 1-for-4 with one run, while Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Danyelle Hikins faced 17 batters in the circle for BV. She allowed five runs on three hits, struck out four and walked five.