BV girls defeat Missouri Valley in non-league play

BV girls vs. MV

The Boyer Valley girls wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday night with a tight 7-6 nonconference victory at Missouri Valley.

Winning for the second time in three games, BV finished its regular season at 11-10 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs had seven hits in the win.

Leah Cooper paced BV by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Maria Puck went 1-for-3 with one run. Jessica O’Day was 1-for-3 with one run as was Hayley Follmann.

Talia Burkhart went 1-for-4 with one run, while Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run.

Danyelle Hikins faced 17 batters in the circle for BV. She allowed five runs on three hits, struck out four and walked five.

Dumbaugh then threw to eight batters, allowing one run on two hits with three Ks and no walks.

