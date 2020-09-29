BV girls defeat West Harrison in four games

Boyer Valley won its fourth consecutive best-of-five match on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 3-1 triumph over West Harrison at Dunlap.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated the visiting Hawkeyes 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12, as the winners improved to 4-1 in Rolling Valley Conference play, 10-5 overall in matches and 28-21 in games.

Katelyn Neilsen led all BV servers by going 22-of-26 with seven aces to her credit.

Kristen Neilsen was 16-of-18 with five aces as well. Sydney Klein went 12-of-13 with one ace and Leah Cooper was 12-of-15 with one ace.

Cooper had a team-high 16 kills. Maclayn Houston added 12 kills.

Katelyn Neilsen also had 11 kills with Addie Wood contributing seven kills.

Klein led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 assists.

Lauren Malone added 15 assists.

Kristen Neilsen tallied 10 digs. Cooper followed with six.