BV girls drop third straight with loss to G-R

The Boyer Valley girls were handed their third straight loss on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs fell 11-4 to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference action at Glidden.
The defeat put BV at 2-4 in the RVC And 4-4 overall on the season.
Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-3 for BV with one run batted in, one run and two stolen bases.
Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zoey Yanek finished 1-for-4, while Makenzie Dumbaugh went 1-for-3.
Dumbaugh threw in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, as she gave up the 11 runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and three walks in tossing 118 pitches on the night.