BV girls drop third straight with loss to G-R

The Boyer Valley girls were handed their third straight loss on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs fell 11-4 to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference action at Glidden.

The defeat put BV at 2-4 in the RVC And 4-4 overall on the season.

Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-3 for BV with one run batted in, one run and two stolen bases.

Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zoey Yanek finished 1-for-4, while Makenzie Dumbaugh went 1-for-3.