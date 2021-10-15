BV girls earn share of Rolling Valley Conference volleyball title

Boyer Valley earned a share of the Rolling Valley Conference volleyball championship on Tuesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 25-15, 25-18, 25-7 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Dunlap.
BV, CAM and Woodbine all will share the conference title after all three schools finished with identical 7-1 league records.
It’s the first time that BV has shared or won a conference title under 15-year head coach Larry Neilsen, who owns an overall match record of 215-190 to date.
With Tuesday’s win, BV improved to 20-10 overall in matches and moved to 53-29 in games.
"This has been a fun year. We knew going into the season that experience was going to be our strength and that’s proven to be true. We really have experience at every position," commented Boyer Valley coach Larry Neilsen.
"We’ve had a lot of girls step up and it’s really been a team effort. It starts with serving and we’ve been very aggressive in that area. We don’t hold back," remarked Neilsen, whose team is among the state’s leaders in ace serves, regardless of class.
The last time BV won 20 matches in a season was in 2008 when the Lady Bulldogs finished 20-7 overall under Neilsen and were a member of the Western Valley Conference.
Kristen Neilsen went 16-of-17 in serving with five aces for BV.
Talia Burkhart also was 16-of-17 with three aces to her credit. Lauren Malone went 13-of-14 with one ace.
Anna Seuntjens finished 10-of-10 with two aces, while Leah Cooper was 8-of-11 with two aces.
Cooper paced all BV hitters with 15 kills. Makenzie Dumbaugh added seven kills.
Jessica O’Day contributed six kills. Burkhart had five kills, while Malone and Ava Ten Eyck each had two kills.
Malone led the Lady Bulldogs with 28 assists.
Cooper had a team-high nine digs. Malone added eight digs. Burkhart and O’Day each had five digs.