BV girls earn share of Rolling Valley Conference volleyball title

Boyer Valley earned a share of the Rolling Valley Conference volleyball championship on Tuesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 25-15, 25-18, 25-7 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Dunlap.

BV, CAM and Woodbine all will share the conference title after all three schools finished with identical 7-1 league records.

It’s the first time that BV has shared or won a conference title under 15-year head coach Larry Neilsen, who owns an overall match record of 215-190 to date.

With Tuesday’s win, BV improved to 20-10 overall in matches and moved to 53-29 in games.

"This has been a fun year. We knew going into the season that experience was going to be our strength and that’s proven to be true. We really have experience at every position," commented Boyer Valley coach Larry Neilsen.

"We’ve had a lot of girls step up and it’s really been a team effort. It starts with serving and we’ve been very aggressive in that area. We don’t hold back," remarked Neilsen, whose team is among the state’s leaders in ace serves, regardless of class.