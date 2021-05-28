 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BV girls fall 10-1 to Hawkeyes in first softball game
0 comments

BV girls fall 10-1 to Hawkeyes in first softball game

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BV softball vs. WH

Boyer Valley suffered a 10-1 loss to West Harrison in its 2021 softball opener on Monday night at Dow City.

BV mustered up only four hits, highlighted by Alexa Miller, who went 1-for-3 and accounted for her team’s only run with a solo home run.

Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases for BV. Kylie Petersen was 1-for-3, while Anna Seuntjens finished 1-for-3 with one stolen base.

Makenzie Dumbaugh took the pitching loss for BV, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits with five strikeouts and one walk, as she threw 110 pitches on the night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics