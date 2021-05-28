BV girls fall 10-1 to Hawkeyes in first softball game

By Todd Danner
Boyer Valley suffered a 10-1 loss to West Harrison in its 2021 softball opener on Monday night at Dow City.
BV mustered up only four hits, highlighted by Alexa Miller, who went 1-for-3 and accounted for her team’s only run with a solo home run.
Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases for BV. Kylie Petersen was 1-for-3, while Anna Seuntjens finished 1-for-3 with one stolen base.
Makenzie Dumbaugh took the pitching loss for BV, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits with five strikeouts and one walk, as she threw 110 pitches on the night.