BV girls fall, boys knock off Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in RVC action

Boyer Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

In the opener, the Class 1A third-ranked Exira/EH-K girls raced out to a 28-6 first-quarter lead en route to a 75-34 victory over Larry Neilsen’s Lady Bulldog squad.

In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV club placed three players in double figures, as the host Bulldogs picked up a nice 56-48 victory over the visiting Spartans.

Girls’ results

The BV girls found it rough going against one of the state’s best in Class 1A, as the Lady Bulldogs will head into the Christmas break 2-3 in RVC play and 2-7 overall after dropping their fifth straight game.

Down 22 after one quarter, BV went into halftime trailing 53-21.

The visiting Spartans, which forced a total of 39 turnovers, then went into the fourth quarter with a comfortable 64-30 lead.

Talia Burkhart led BV with 12 points and eight rebounds. Leah Cooper added 10 points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

Kristen Neilsen had four points and two assists. Mariah Falkena also had four points.

Ava Ten Eyck finished with two points and three boards. Lauren Malone had two points and two steals as well.

Macy Emgarten led Exira/EH-K with 24 points, including 19 in the first half alone.

Boys’ results

The BV boys will head into the holiday break having won four of its last five games, as the Bulldogs improved to 3-2 in RVC play and 5-2 overall with Tuesday’s eight-point victory.

A tight first half saw BV lead just 10-9 after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime.

The Bulldogs were able to extend their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 19-11 to take a 46-34 lead into the fourth.

Exira/EH-K rallied to cut BV’s lead to six at 51-45 with three minutes remaining, but the home Bulldogs would hold on at the end for the win.

Carsan Wood led three BV players in double figures with 17 points, adding six steals, four boards and two assists.

Trevor Malone added 11 points. three boards, two assists and one shot block, while Jaidan Ten Eyck chipped in with 10 points, six boards, five assists and three steals.

Drew Volkmann added seven points and six boards. Connor Kenkel also had seven points.

Cal Beam had three points and two boards.