BV girls fall in road contest against Rams

The Boyer Valley girls turned the ball over 32 times in a 75-37 loss to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in nonconference basketball action on Tuesday night at Mapleton.

With the loss, BV fell to 0-2 on the young season under first-year head coach Cody Freland.

MV/A-O/CO-U set the tone right away, as the host Rams raced out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and led 40-22 at halftime.

A 22-9 scoring advantage in the third for MV/A-O/CO-U put the hosts up 62-31 going into the final eight minutes of action.

Ava Ten Eyck paced the BV girls with 19 points to go with five steals and three rebounds.

Mariah Falkena added four points and six boards.

Jessica O’Day contributed three points, nine boards and one steal, while Mataya Bromert had three points and one steal.

Lauren Malone chipped in with two points, two boards, four steals and three assists.

Abby Mandel finished with two points, four boards and one assist.

The BV girls were 0-of-13 from three-point range and 11-of-24 at the free throw line.