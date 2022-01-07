BV girls fall to CR-B by six; Bulldogs boys edge Crusaders by three

The Boyer Valley basketball teams opened 2022 by splitting with Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.

In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV club turned the ball over 27 times and netted a season-low for points in a 39-33 loss to the Crusaders.

In the nightcap, Shane Reineke’s BV squad put together a strong third quarter en route to picking up a tight 45-42 triumph over the host Crusaders.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s six-point loss was the sixth straight defeat for BV, which fell to 2-4 in RVC action and 2-8 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed by only one at 18-17 at halftime, but were outscored 15-7 in the third quarter, as the host Crusaders took a 33-24 lead into the fourth.

BV got not no closer than five points over the final eight minutes.

Ava Ten Eyck scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, collected five steals and dished out three assists in a nice all-around game for BV.

Ten Eyck scored all seven of her points in the first half.

Talia Burkhart also had seven points with four boards, three steals and one assist.

Leah Cooper had a nice all-around performance with six points, nine boards, six assists and four steals.

Cooper scored all six of her points after halftime.

Lauren Malone added six points, two steals and two boards. Kristen Neilsen had three points, three boards and two steals.

Jessica O’Day also had two points and a team-high 11 boards. Abby Mandel rounded out the scoring for BV with two points.

Boys’ results

Winning for the fifth time in six games, BV improved to 4-2 in RVC play and 6-2 overall with Tuesday’s three-point victory away from home.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-18 at halftime, but then outscored the Crusaders 15-9 in the third quarter to take a 33-30 lead into the fourth.

Both teams then netted 12 points over the final eight minutes.

Drew Volkmann led BV’s attack with 14 points, adding four boards, three steals and two assists.

Volkmann sank two of his team’s three-point baskets on the night.

Carsan Wood chipped in with 11 points, four assists, three boards and three steals.

Trevor Malone had nine points, six boards, three steals and one shot block.

Brayden Hast chipped in with four points. Jaidan Ten Eyck had three points.

Connor Kenkel netted two points with two boards, while Caden Neilsen had two points as well for the winning Bulldogs.