BV girls fall to Woodbine; Bulldog boys edge Tigers by six

Boyer Valley and Woodbine split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Woodbine.

In the opener, Woodbine outscored BV 17-6 in the third quarter en route to a 64-38 victory over Larry Neilsen’s BV club.

The BV boys in the nightcap responded with a 40-34 triumph over the host Tigers to pick up their second consecutive victory.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 26-point loss was BV’ second in a row, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-1 in RVC play and 2-4 overall.

Woodbine led 48-26 after three quarters and outscored BV 16-12 over the final eight minutes.

BV committed 31 turnovers in the loss.

Talia Burkhart paced BV with a double-double effort of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Ava Ten Eyck added 12 points, five boards and two steals.

Leah Cooper chipped in with nine points, 10 boards, six assists and one steal. Jessica O’Day also had two points, five boards and one steal for the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys’ results

The BV boys moved to 2-1 in RVC action and 3-1 overall with Tuesday’s six-point victory.